Puducherry Assembly elections 2021 | Live updates

Voters in Puducherry are all set to exercise their franchise on Tuesday, adhering to COVID-19 safety protocol, to elect new governments.

In the Union Territory where the Narayanasamy government was pulled down in February, voters would choose essentially between the fronts led by the Congress and the All India NR Congress.

Here are the latest updates

Puducherry District Collector clarifies prohibitory order will not affect normal life

Acting on the directions of the Madras High Court, District Collector Purva Garg on April 5 clarified that the prohibitory orders issued under Section 144 of the CrPC would not affect normal public life in Puducherry, which goes to the polls on April 6.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy had expressed displeasure over the prohibitory orders after concluding a special sitting to hear a public interest litigation petition filed by R. Rajangam, secretary, CPI(M), Puducherry on April 4.