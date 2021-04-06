Puducherry Assembly polls | All arrangements in place for smooth conduct of polling in U.T., says DEO

DEO visited distribution centres to inspect movement of EVMs to polling stations

All arrangements are in place for the smooth conduct of polling on Tuesday, District Election Officer Purva Garg said on Monday.

Addressing the media after visiting the distribution centres to inspect the movement of EVMs to the polling stations, Ms. Garg said all the EVMs have been moved from the strongroom to the distribution centres in Puducherry. From there, the polling parties will take the machines to the polling stations.

“We have taken elaborate measures for a safe and smooth polling exercise. I appeal to all voters to exercise their franchise,” the DEO said.

The DEO also checked the security arrangements and the monitoring mechanism, such as the tracking of the vehicles carrying EVMs with GPS and also met the officials assigned with polling duty at the distribution centres.

There are eight distribution centres in Puducherry — Vivekananda Govt. Boys Hr. Sec. School and Kannagi GGHSS, Villianur, Indira Gandhi GGHSS, Kadirkamam, Tagore Arts College (A and B, Lawspet, Rajiv Gandhi School of Sports, Ouppalam, Annai Sivagami GGHSS, Mudaliarpet, Govt. Higher Secondary School, Karikalampakkam, Central Hall of government House, Mahe and Mini Civil Station, Yanam.

The DEO later took stock of the arrangements in polling stations.

Puducherry region has 23 model polling stations, one in each constituency.

“These model stations have all facilities for electors for ease of voting. Also, we have set up one all women polling station in each constituency,” she said.

The model polling stations in the city are Kadirgamam: Govt. Primary School, 2nd Cross Street, Vivekanandha Nagar, Indira Nagar: Mother Theresa PG & RI of Health Sciences, Indira Nagar, Gorimedu, Thattanchavady: Oulgaret Taluk Office, East Coast Road, Pakkamudaiyanpet, Kamaraj Nagar: S.R.S. Govt. High School First Main Road, Thendral Nagar, Saram, Muthialpet: Vaasavi International School Mahatma Gandhi Street, Muthialpet, Raj Bhavan: N.Krishnarajalu Chettiar GHSS, Kurusukuppam, Lawspet: District Institute of Education Training; Kalapet: School of Drama, Pondicherry University campus; Ouppulam: Amalorpavam HSS, Vanarapet, Orleanpet: Government Primary School-Ecole Anglaise (CBSE), La Porte Street, Mudaliarpet: Seventh Day Adventist English HSS, Marappalam, Nellithope: Directorate of Education, Anna Nagar and Ariyankuppam: Pondicherry Institute of Hotel Management, Murungapakkam.

The suburban model polling stations are Mannadipet: Govt. High School (West) Pudhukuppam, Thirubhuvanai: Kalaignar Karunanithi Govt.Hr.Sec.School Madagadipet, Oussudu: Community Hall - East Iyyankuttypalayam, Mangalam: Government Primary School (CBSE) Ariyur, Villianur: RAAK International Higher Secondary School Sulthanpet, Ozhukkarai: Petit Seminaire CBSE School MGR Nagar, Moolakulam, Manavely: Government HSS, Tollgate, Embalam (R): Government Primary School (North), Karikalampakkam, Nettapakkam (R): Kamban GHSS and Bahour: Kasthurba Gandhi GGHSS.