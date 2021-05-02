Puducherry assembly elections 2021 results: Live updates

The voting in Puducherry was held on April 6, 2021. In the Union Territory where the Narayanasamy government was pulled down in February, voters chose essentially between the fronts led by the Congress and the All India NR Congress. The U.T. recorded 77.90 % polling.

In Puducherry, which has 30 constituencies, the process was by and large peaceful barring the odd complaints about temporary EVM snags in a few polling stations and minor protests over canvassing of votes near booths.

In spite of the setback to its preparations for counting today, with a significant number of polling staff testing positive for COVID-19 over the last few days, the Elections Department is geared to ensure that the process goes on smoothly and declaration of results are on schedule. While exact numbers of polling officials who will miss out on election duty after testing positive are not immediately available, the Puducherry Unified Ministerial Staff Association says that the figure is above 100.

Kiran Bedi was removed as Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry on February 16, 2021. Telangana Governor Tamilsai Soundararajan was given additional charge of the Union Territory. The removal of Kiran Bedi as Puducherry Lt. Governor brought to an end a tumultuous phase of confrontation between the Raj Nivas and the Congress government that played out variously as power tussles, courtroom battles, tangles over policy and a slow burn of several key schemes.

