Watch | Crowds at counting centres cause worry

The counting of votes for the 822 Assembly seats spread across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry is underway.

At a time when the country is facing a surge in COVID-19 the counting centres can also become superspreaders.

The ECI had issued strict guidelines to be followed during the process of counting votes. 2,364 counting halls have been set up following the COVID-19 protocols.

In 2016, the total number of counting halls was 1,002. The over-200% increase is due to the distancing norms being followed by the poll panel. At least 15 rounds of sanitisation will be carried out at each polling centre.

Despite this, several counting centres remained crowded throughout the counting process.