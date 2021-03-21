Puducherry

Om Sakthi Sekar hits campaign trail

AIADMK leader Om Sakthi Sekar on Saturday hit the campaign trail in the Orleanpet constituency.

Though Mr. Sekar had intended to contest from the Nellithope constituency, where he had put in a lot of work, the seat was eventually allotted to the BJP, which fielded A. John Kumar’s son, Vivilian Richards. Orleanpet is one of the five seats the AIADMK is contesting in the Assembly election. The party has fielded A. Anbalagan in Ouppulam; A. Baskar in Mudaliarpet; Vaiyyapuri Manikandan in Muthialpet; and K.A.U. Asana in Karaikal South.

