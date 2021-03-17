Puducherry

Puducherry election | Congress candidates announced for 14 seats

The All India Congress Committee has announced the list of 14 candidates of the 15 the party planned to contest in Union Territory. Former Chief Minister V. Narayanasamy is not in the list of candidates announced by the AICC on Tuesday.

The candidates are Karthikeyan (Ossudu-SC); P. Selvanadane (Kadirgamam); M. Kannan (Indira Nagar); M.O.H.F. Shahjahan (Kamaraj Nagar); M. Vaithianathan (Lawspet); S. Senthil Kumaran (Muthialpet); T. Djeamourthy (Ariankuppam); R.K.R. Anantharaman (Manavely); M. Kandasamy (Embalam-SC); V. Vizeaveny (Nettapakkam-SC); A. Marimuthu (Nedungadu-SC); R. Kamalakannan (Thirunallar); A.V. Subramanian (Karaikal North); and Ramesh Preambath (Mahe).

According to a PCC leader, the candidate for Yanam constituency would be announced later.

