Puducherry

Puducherry Assembly polls | A bullock cart ride in protest

The PMK , which is fighting alone in the Union Territory for the Assembly election, took a symbolic step to show its displeasure against the BJP. The party decided to contest alone after it was denied seats. The candidates in the fray, on Friday, took out a rally from the Vanniyar Sangam office to the Registrar of Cooperative Society in a bullock cart to express anger against the rising prices of petroleum products.

