GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

PM Modi launches shrillest of attacks on Odisha CM, his aide

Miscreants have taken over Chief Minister’s Office, residence, he says while campaigning in Puri

Published - May 20, 2024 07:52 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi greets to his fans and party supporters on his election campaigning road show at Puri, Odisha.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi greets to his fans and party supporters on his election campaigning road show at Puri, Odisha. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 20 said that the Odisha Chief Minister’s Office and residence were taken over by miscreants and this mechanism would be taken apart when the saffron party comes to power on June 10.

Viewed as the shrillest of attacks, Mr. Modi has mounted on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and his close aide V. K. Pandian during his whirlwind tours to Odisha this election, he said the mafia was controlling everything and not allowing anyone to compete.

The Prime Minister held a roadshow in Puri early in the morning and addressed public meetings in Angul and Cuttack on Monday. He took a potshot at Mr. Pandian, who was a Tamil Nadu-born former bureaucrat.

Also Read | India General Elections 2024 Phase 5 LIVE updates

Mr. Modi said there were discussions as to how the keys of Ratna Bhandar, the inner chamber of Shree Jagannath Temple, Puri, had gone to Tamil Nadu.

“Even Jagannath Mandir is not safe under BJD rule. For the past six years, the keys of Shri Jagannatha’s ‘Ratna Bhandar’ has been missing. Leaders of BJD are involved in this conspiracy. Once the BJP forms the government in Odisha, we will make the report of the commission of inquiry public,” he said.

Mr. Modi reiterated that Odisha continued to lag in its development path despite the State possessing huge natural resources; thousands of youths and farmers were leaving the State in search of work. “I am deeply hurt,” he said.

BJD trying to strike an emotional chord with voters to counter aggressive BJP in Odisha

The veteran BJP leader urged voters to give BJP an opportunity for five years as they had given 25 years to Biju Janta Dal. “Give BJP a chance and I assure you, a person belonging to Odisha, who knows tradition and culture of the State, will become the Chief Minister,” he said.

The Prime Minister also promised to increase the minimum support price of paddy to ₹3,100 per quintal and that farmers would get the money directly in the bank accounts within 48 hours.

Related Topics

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 / Orissa / Prime Minister Narendra Modi / Biju Janata Dal / Bharatiya Janata Party / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.