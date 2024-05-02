GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Naveen Patnaik, Dharmendra Pradhan file their nomination in Odisha

The BJD supremo has chosen as his second constituency the Kantabanji Assembly seat to bolster his party’s prospects in western Odisha, a BJP stronghold

May 02, 2024 10:13 pm | Updated 10:13 pm IST - BHUBANESWAR

Satyasundar Barik
Odisha CM and BJD president Naveen Patnaik files his nomination papers from the Kantabanji Assembly seat for the Lok Sabha polls, in Balangir on Thursday. CM Patnaik is contesting the Assembly elections from Kantabanji and Hinjili Assembly seats.

Odisha CM and BJD president Naveen Patnaik files his nomination papers from the Kantabanji Assembly seat for the Lok Sabha polls, in Balangir on Thursday. CM Patnaik is contesting the Assembly elections from Kantabanji and Hinjili Assembly seats. | Photo Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday filed his nomination for the Kantabanji Assembly seat in Balangir district, the second seat after the Hinjili Assembly constituency from which he traditionally contests, for the 2024 Odisha Assembly election, being held alongside the ongoing general election.

Thursday saw political heavyweights, including Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, former Union Tribal Affairs Minister Jual Oram, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Aparajita Sarangi, and BJD candidate and former Mumbai Police Commissioner Arup Patnaik filing nominations for their respective seats.

Mr. Patnaik, flanked by his close aide V.K. Pandian, flew down to Titilagarh, considered the hottest place in Odisha, to file his nomination papers. The BJD supremo’s selection of Kantabanji as his second seat assumes significance as it’s situated closer to three Lok Sabha seats — Balangir, Kalahandi, and Bargarh — which are BJP strongholds.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan files his nomination paper for Lok Sabha polls from Sambalpur constituency in Odisha, on May 2, 2024.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister for Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Dharmendra Pradhan files his nomination paper for Lok Sabha polls from Sambalpur constituency in Odisha, on May 2, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Mr. Pradhan, who is returning to Odisha to participate in a direct election after 15 years, has filed his nomination for the Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat. With the backing of outfits linked to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), which have a substantial presence in Sambalpur, Mr. Pradhan is confident of winning the election.

Mr. Oram, who is seeking re-election from the Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat, also filed his nomination on Thursday.

Former IAS officer and BJP spokesperson Ms. Sarangi has filed her nomination to contest from the prestigious Bhubaneswar Lok Sabha seat. Mr. Arup Patnaik, a former IPS officer who earned a name for himself as Mumbai’s Commissioner of Police, took the blessings of the deities at the Shree Jagannath temple in Puri, before filing his nomination for the Puri Lok Sabha seat.

