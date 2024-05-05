GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Congress replaces candidates in five Odisha Assembly constituencies

Congress changes candidates in Odisha, including Debashish Nayak for Bari Assembly seat, ahead of upcoming elections

May 05, 2024 03:48 pm | Updated 03:54 pm IST - Bhubaneswar

PTI
Odisha Congress leaders flag off the LED screen election campaign vehicles at the party office in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. File

Odisha Congress leaders flag off the LED screen election campaign vehicles at the party office in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on May 5 changed its candidates in five assembly constituencies in Odisha while naming Akshaya Acharya from the Nilgiri Assembly seat.

The party has nominated former Minister and four-time MLA Debashish Nayak for the Bari Assembly constituency replacing Arati Deo. Mr. Nayak had joined the Congress on May 4 after BJP denied him a ticket.

Mr. Nayak had joined the BJP in February from the BJD. Mr. Nayak was elected to the State Assembly from the Bari Assembly seat in 2000, 2004, 2009 and 2014 on the BJD ticket.

Congress spokesperson Sudarshan Das has been nominated for the Jaleswar Assembly constituency replacing Debi Prasanna Chand. For the Athamallik Assembly segment, the party has fielded Himanshu Chaulia in place of Bijayananda Chaulia while Sujit Mahapatra has been replaced by Uma Ballav Rath for the Puri Assembly segment.

Sudarshan Sahoo is the new Congress nominee for the Athagarh Assembly segment. The party had earlier nominated Maheboob Ahmad Khan for the seat.

On May 4, the party changed its Puri Lok Sabha constituency candidate Sucharita Mohanty after she returned the ticket due to alleged lack of funding from the party. The Congress has nominated Jay Narayan Patnaik for the Puri Lok Sabha constituency.

With this list, the Congress party has announced candidates for 145 out of 147 Assembly segments in Odisha. The Congress has left one seat for JMM and another for CPI (M).

The Lok Sabha and Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Odisha in four phases from May 13 to June 1.

Related Topics

Odisha Assembly Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.