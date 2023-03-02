PM Modi, Amit Shah thank people of Nagaland for making NDPP-BJP alliance victorious

March 02, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated and thanked the people of Nagaland for making NDPP-BJP alliance victorious in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the State.

In a tweet, PM Modi congratulated the BJP workers in the State and said that the double engine government will keep working for the Nagaland’s progress.

I thank the people of Nagaland for blessing the @NDPPofficial-@BJP4Nagaland alliance with yet another mandate to serve the state. The double engine government will keep working for the state's progress. I laud our party workers for their hardwork which ensured this result. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 2, 2023

Mr. Shah, in his tweet, also thanked the people of Nagaland for what he called ‘choosing peace and progress by re-electing PM Modi-led NDA’.

Nagaland political stalwart and its longest-serving Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is set to assume office as Chief Minister for a fifth consecutive term after a convincing win for his party and its ally, the BJP. Rio personally defeated Congress’ Seyievelie Sachu, a greenhorn in the political arena, in the Northern Angami II constituency, in the process helping emasculate the grand old party in the state where at one time it was entrenched.

I thank the people of Nagaland from the bottom of my heart for choosing peace and progress by re-electing the PM Modi-led NDA back in power.



The duo of PM @narendramodi and CM @Neiphiu_Rio will continue to advance peace & development in the state and fulfil people's aspirations. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) March 2, 2023

Mr. Rio on Friday exuded confidence that the ongoing Naga peace talks will reach a “meaningful convergence” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Resolution of the decades-old Naga political issue is the top agenda of the NDPP-BJP government in the State, the Chief Minister had said at a rally on February 24.