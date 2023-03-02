HamberMenu
PM Modi, Amit Shah thank people of Nagaland for making NDPP-BJP alliance victorious

Mr. Shah thanked the people of Nagaland for what he called ‘choosing peace and progress by re-electing PM Modi-led NDA’.

March 02, 2023 06:15 pm | Updated 06:15 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Voters standing in a queue show their ID cards before casting their votes for the Nagaland Assembly election, at a polling booth in Dimapur on February 27, 2023.

Voters standing in a queue show their ID cards before casting their votes for the Nagaland Assembly election, at a polling booth in Dimapur on February 27, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah congratulated and thanked the people of Nagaland for making NDPP-BJP alliance victorious in the recently concluded Assembly elections in the State.

In a tweet, PM Modi congratulated the BJP workers in the State and said that the double engine government will keep working for the Nagaland’s progress.

Mr. Shah, in his tweet, also thanked the people of Nagaland for what he called ‘choosing peace and progress by re-electing PM Modi-led NDA’.

Nagaland political stalwart and its longest-serving Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio is set to assume office as Chief Minister for a fifth consecutive term after a convincing win for his party and its ally, the BJP. Rio personally defeated Congress’ Seyievelie Sachu, a greenhorn in the political arena, in the Northern Angami II constituency, in the process helping emasculate the grand old party in the state where at one time it was entrenched.

Mr. Rio on Friday exuded confidence that the ongoing Naga peace talks will reach a “meaningful convergence” under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Resolution of the decades-old Naga political issue is the top agenda of the NDPP-BJP government in the State, the Chief Minister had said at a rally on February 24.

