Protestors in Mizoram object to Sunday as poll counting day

December 01, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - GUWAHATI

GUWAHATI

Hundreds of people staged protests across Mizoram on Friday, demanding a change in the date of counting of votes for the State Assembly election held on November 7.

The simultaneous protests were coordinated by the Mizoram NGO Coordination Committee (NGOCC), an umbrella body of civil society, church, and student organisations such as the Central Young Mizo Association and Mizo Zirlai Pawl.

In a statement, the NGOCC condemned the indifference of the Election Commission of India (ECI) to repeated appeals to change the date of counting from December 3, a Sunday. The predominantly Christian Mizos devote much of their Sundays to the church and associated religious activities.

“All the attendees of today’s peaceful demonstration resolved that the ECI should reschedule the date of counting of votes on a day which is not Sunday,” the committee said.

“It is unfortunate that the ECI remained silent on the issue and failed to respond to our appeals,” NGOCC chairman, Lalhmachhuana said while addressing the rally near the Raj Bhavan in the State’s capital Aizawl.

He urged the political parties to keep their offices shut on the counting day and requested their candidates and leaders not to turn up at the counting centres on December 3 as a mark of protest.

The protestors also slammed the State’s Chief Electoral Officer, Madhup Vyas, for “not taking sincere steps” to change the counting date.

More than 80% voters exercised their franchise to elect their representatives to the 40-member Mizoram House on November 7.

The ruling Mizo National Front is seeking to retain power while the Opposition Zoram People’s Movement and Congress are hopeful of forming the government. The three parties contested all 40 seats.

The BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party contested 23 and four seats, respectively. A total of 27 candidates contested as independents.