INDIA bloc represents 60% of nation: Rahul Gandhi

October 17, 2023 04:18 pm | Updated 04:18 pm IST - Aizawl

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 17 claimed that the Opposition INDIA alliance represents 60% of the country, more than the BJP does.

Mr. Gandhi alleged that both major parties of Mizoram — MNF and opposition ZPM — are being used by the BJP to gain a foothold in the Christian-majority State.

He promised old age pension of ₹2,000 per month, gas cylinders at ₹750 and support for entrepreneurs if the Congress comes to power in Mizoram, which is going to Assembly polls on November 7.

Addressing reporters in Aizawl, where he is visiting to campaign for party candidates, Mr. Gandhi said the opposition alliance will defend the “idea of India” by protecting its values, constitutional framework and freedom of people irrespective of religion or culture to express themselves and live in harmony.

Lashing out at the BJP and its ideological parent RSS, Mr. Gandhi said, “Their vision for our nation is different from ours. We believe in decentralisation whereas the BJP believes that all decisions should be taken in Delhi.” He asserted that the Congress will win all the upcoming Assembly elections in Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana.

“We will decimate the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. We had wiped them out in Chhattisgarh and will defeat them again. We trounced the BJP in Rajasthan in previous polls and will repeat it this time. We will do the same in Northeast. Nobody should underestimate the idea of Congress,” Mr. Gandhi added.

Asserting that the Congress helped lay the foundation of the country and that the grand old party has a record of defending that foundation, he accused the BJP of attempting to capture the entire institutional framework of the nation.

“Different States in the Northeast are facing attacks from the BJP and RSS, threatening the foundations of your religious beliefs and languages. RSS believes that India should be governed by a single ideology and organisation, which we are precisely opposing.

“We want the people of Mizoram to take decisions for their future. We want them to be comfortable in expressing themselves, their religious or social practices. We do not believe Mizoram should be ruled directly from Delhi. We believe in devolving power to the people of the State,” he said.

Alleging that the BJP was using MNF and ZPM as a platform to gain a foothold in Mizoram, he said that the upcoming Assembly polls is a fight to defend the idea of Mizoram and protecting its residents’ freedom, tradition and religion.

“While the Mizo National Front [MNF] is directly allied with the BJP, it is very clear that the Zoram People’s Movement [ZPM] is not fighting the saffron party,” he said.

“The Congress will form the government in Mizoram. People of the State understand what is happening... The real question of the election is whether the RSS is going to control Mizoram or not. It can do so through the MNF or ZPM,” he added.