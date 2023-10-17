Rahul Gandhi rides pillion on scooter to meet former Mizoram CM

October 17, 2023 04:03 pm | Updated 04:03 pm IST - Aizawl (Mizoram)

Embarking upon day two of his visit to Mizoram, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on October 17 met the former Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla.

The Congress MP rode a pillion on a two-wheeler to reach the residence of Mr. Thanhawla.

Earlier after taking part in a Padyatra from Chanmari (Aizawl) to Raj Bhawan, Mr. Gandhi said, "The Bharat Jodo Yatra celebrated the idea of India, where the diverse languages, religions, cultures and traditions of our country are respected and protected. The BJP destroyed that idea in Manipur. We will not allow them and MNF to do the same in Mizoram."

After the arrival of Mr. Gandhi in Mizoram, the Congress party also released a list of 39 candidates for the upcoming Mizoram Assembly elections.

Congress has fielded Lalsanglura Ralte from the Aizwal East-I constituency, currently held by Mizo National Front (MNF) president and Chief Minister Zoramthanga. While Mizoram Congress Committee Chief Lalsawta has been fielded from Aizawl West-III (ST), Lalnunmawia Chuaungo has been given the party ticket from Aizawl North-I (ST).

Moreover, Lalrindika Ralte will contest from Hachhek (ST), Lalhmingthanga Sailo from Dampa (ST) and Lalrinmawia from Aizawl North-II.

In a 40-member Mizoram Assembly, Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8% to emerge victorious in the 2018 polls. Congress secured five seats and BJP won one seat.

Polls will be held in Mizoram on November 7, Chhattisgarh on November 7 and November 17, Madhya Pradesh on November 17, Rajasthan on November 25 and Telangana on November 30. The counting of votes will take place on December 3 in all the States.

Of the five States, polling in Chhattisgarh will be held in two phases.

The Model Code of Conduct has come into force with the announcement of poll dates. The elections to five States are crucial as they are being held months before the Lok Sabha elections in April-May next year.