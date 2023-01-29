HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress releases final list of candidates for Meghalaya Assembly election

The party on January 25 had announced the names of 55 candidates for the 60 member State Assembly.

January 29, 2023 10:59 am | Updated 10:59 am IST - Shillong

PTI
Photo used for representational purpose only.

Photo used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

The Congress has released its final list of candidates for the Meghalaya Assembly elections, a senior party leader said on Sunday.

Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee President and MP Vincent H Pala said the final list of five candidates was approved by the central election committee (CEC).

The five candidates are Jhanika Siangshai (Khliehriat), Arbiangkam Khar Sohmat (Amlarem), Chireng Peter R Marak (Kharkutta), Dr Tweel K Marak (Resubelpara) and Carla R Sangma (Rajabala), he said.

The party on January 25 had announced the names of 55 candidates for the 60 member State Assembly.

Mr. Pala's name was in the first list and he will be contesting the Assembly election from the Sutnga-Saipung constituency in East Jaintia Hills district.

Election to the Meghalaya Assembly is scheduled to be held on February 27 and the last date for filing nominations is February 7. The counting of votes will be held on March 2.

Related Topics

Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 / Meghalaya / state politics / politics / political parties / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.