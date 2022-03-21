Biren Singh sworn in as Chief Minister of Manipur

Five other Cabinet Ministers were also sworn in alone with him

The newly chosen Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Legislative leader N. Biren Singh was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Manipur at the Raj Bhavan at 3:20 pm on Monday.

Five other cabinet Ministers were also sworn in along with him. They are T. Bishwajit, Govindas Konthoujam who has been elected seven consecutive terms, Y. Khenchand ( a former Speaker), Nemcha Kipgen ( a former Minister for some time in the Biren ministry) and Awangbou Newmai of the Naga People’s Front.

Both Bishwajit and Khemchand had reportedly tried for the Legislative leadership of the BJP.

Governor La Ganesan administered the oath of office and secrecy in the function. Other parties like the National People’s Party, the Janata Dal (United), the NPF, the Kuki People’s Association and two independents had extended support to the BJP ministry.

The new Chief Minister has so far not acknowledged and accepted the support. It is the first official indication that Mr.Biren has joined hands with the Naga People’s Front by inducting one MLA in the Council of Ministers. The NPF was a coalition partner in the previous ministry.

The new Cabinet Ministers are likely to get their portfolios later on Monday evening.