Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is all set to be sworn in as the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He will lead the Shiv Sena-Nationalist Congress Party-Congress alliance government, called Maha Vikas Aghadi, in Maharashtra.

Born on 27 July 1960, he took charge of the party after his father passed away in 2012. He started his political journey when he began handling the daily business of the Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamna.