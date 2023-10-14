Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan frustrated sensing BJP defeat in Assembly polls: Congress

October 14, 2023 05:03 pm | Updated 05:03 pm IST - Bhopal

The Congress on October 14 slammed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after he targeted party leaders Kamal Nath and AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra over poll promises.

Speaking to reporters in Bhopal, Congress spokesman Charan Singh Sapra termed the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh a "sinking ship".

He said the Congress would win more than 145 seats out of 230 in the November 17 assembly elections in the central state.

“Even PM Modi cannot salvage the sinking ship of the BJP in the state," Mr. Sapra said.

He alleged Mr. Chouhan has become frustrated sensing the imminent defeat of the BJP and is issuing "foolish" statements forgetting the "political standards".

"Chouhan has spoken against the Gandhis forgetting that the family has made sacrifices and is ready for it for the country's sake," the AICC spokesman said.

A day earlier, Mr. Chouhan alleged that Kamal Nath was cheating the Gandhi family by forcing them to make false announcements over the party's promises of free education and cash incentives to students.

Ms. Priyanka had hit back, saying while the Congress was talking about education and children, those who diverted people's attention, seemed to understand something else.

“The worshippers of Nathuram Godse only pour the scorn on (Mahatma) Gandhi and Gandhians. The country won't forget that Godse had assassinated Gandhiji,” Mr. Sapra added.

Ms. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had said the Congress would provide scholarships to every child in Madhya Pradesh irrespective of caste, religion and class under the scholarship scheme if the party is voted to power.

She also promised that under the scholarship scheme, students of Classes 1 to 8 would be given Rs 500 per month, Class 9 and 10 Rs 1,000 per month and Class 11 and 12 Rs 1,500 per month.