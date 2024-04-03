Yatnal to attend BJP convention ahead of Kota filing nomination in Udupi

April 03, 2024 12:17 am | Updated 12:17 am IST - MANGALURU

Former Union Minister and Vijayapura MLA Basanagouda Ramanagouda Patil Yatnal will be among the BJP leaders attending the workers’ convention ahead of Kota Srinivasa Poojary filing nomination papers as the candidate for Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency in Udupi on Wednesday.

Udupi district BJP president Kishore Kumar Kundapura in a statement here said Mr. Yatnal would deliver the keynote address at the rally to be organised near the district BJP office at Kunjibettu at 10 a.m.

Mr. Poojary, party leaders C.T. Ravi, V. Sunil Kumar, MLAs Yashpal Suvarna, Gurme Suresh Shetty, Kiran Kumar Kodgi, Gururaj Gantihole and other leaders would attend the meeting.

Mr. Poojary would file the papers after the convention, he added.