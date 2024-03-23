GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

West Bengal Governor asserts no interference on his part in Lok Sabha poll process

TMC had filed a complaint with the Election Commission against Mr. Bose, accusing him of unlawfully meddling in the Lok Sabha poll process and trying to run a parallel office similar to the EC

March 23, 2024 05:00 pm | Updated 05:00 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI
West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File.

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on March 23 asserted that there would be no interference on his part in the Lok Sabha poll process, a day after the TMC accused him of meddling in it.

Mr. Bose said that any political party has every right to complain against any action taken by any functionary, including the Governor, stating that he respects that freedom.

Lok Sabha elections updates March 23, 2024

"There will be no interference by the Governor in the election process," he said while speaking at a function here.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) had on Friday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against Mr. Bose, accusing him of unlawfully meddling in the Lok Sabha poll process and trying to run a parallel office similar to the EC.

The Governor said he was on the streets during the last panchayat polls, and asserted that though there was violence in several places, he had received feedback that his presence in the field could make a difference.

"Now also, the Governor will be available to the people to hear their grievances, if any," he said.

Mr. Bose, who has launched a portal called 'Log Sabha' to listen to the grievances of voters and directly connect with them during the polls, said that whatever relates to the election process will be forwarded to the EC.

He said that it would be a new definition for him if being with the people is construed as something going against the election process.

Hitting out at the Governor for launching the 'Log Sabha' portal, the TMC said it not only undermines the power of the EC but also takes away its authority to address grievances, leading to unnecessary confusion among the people.

The portal, launched by Mr. Bose last Sunday, allows citizens to send their communications, complaints, or suggestions directly to the governor via a dedicated email address.

Related Topics

Kolkata / General Elections 2024 / All India Trinamool Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.