GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

TMC lodges complaint against Bengal Governor for interfering in poll process

Trinamool Congress reacts to Governor’s new portal ‘Log Sabha’.

March 22, 2024 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - Kolkata

PTI

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday filed a complaint with the Election Commission (EC) against West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose, accusing him of unlawfully meddling in the upcoming Lok Sabha poll process and trying to run a parallel office similar to the EC.

Hitting out at the Raj Bhavan occupant for launching a new portal 'Log Sabha' to listen to the grievances of voters and directly connect with them during the polls, the TMC said it not only undermines the power of the EC, but takes away its authority to address grievances, leading to unnecessary confusion among the masses.

"In such circumstances, we call upon you to restrain C.V. Ananda Bose from running a parallel electioneering system of so-called reporting of complaints and supervising the elections under the name and style of Log Sabha," the letter said.

It must be ensured that the governor is not allowed to interfere with the electioneering process and the powers and functions of the ECI, it added.

Mr. Bose had on Sunday launched a portal called 'Log Sabha' to listen to the grievances of voters and directly connect with them during the polls.

The portal allows citizens to send their communications, complaints, or suggestions directly to the governor via the dedicated email address.

Related Topics

All India Trinamool Congress / Kolkata / West Bengal

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.