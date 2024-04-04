Bengal education minister trying to spoil my relation with CM: Bengal governor

April 04, 2024 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - Kolkata

Days after Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu labelled him as 'insane' amid discussions on the operational confusion in state-run universities, Governor C.V. Ananda Bose on April 04 said such remarks came after he had already endorsed names for interim vice-chancellors, as proposed by the minister.

The governor said that Mr. Basu's allegations was an attempt to tarnish his relationship with his constitutional colleague, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Minister Shri Bratya Basu has called Governor 'insane' and suffering from Alzheimer. This is at a time when as desired by the HCM, HG has accepted all the 4 names suggested by the Minister for appointment as interim VCs of the vacant universities," the Raj Bhavan posted on X.

"HG feels that the Minister is spoiling the relation between the HG and HCM HG holds HCM in very high regards," the post added.

The governor's office also issued 'strict' warnings to the VCs who "stall" university activities citing the state education department's "illegal" order contradicting Supreme Court judgments.

"Chancellor issues strict warning to those Vice Chancellors who scuttle or stall University activities quoting illegal orders of the Department of Higher Education of Govt. of West Bengal, which are contrary to the Supreme Court judgments. This is to protect the interests of the student community," the post said.

Mr. Basu had also accused the governor of taking "illogical and inconsistent steps" with regard to functioning of state universities.

Responding to it, the Governor issued a statement on April 03 night affirming his commitment to safeguarding the autonomy of these institutions against government interference.

Mr. Bose asserted that the chancellor, as the head of the university, has the right to communicate directly with the VC, and vice versa, without involving additional authorities.

He criticised rules passed by the West Bengal assembly in December 2019, which sought to establish an intermediary body between the chancellor and the VC, undermining university autonomy.