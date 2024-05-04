GIFT a SubscriptionGift
We will book cases against those obstruct election officers from discharging duties: Shivamogga DC

May 04, 2024 07:24 pm | Updated May 05, 2024 06:52 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegade has said the Election Commission will file a criminal case against those who obstruct the election staff from discharging their duties.

Speaking to press persons in Shivamogga on Saturday, Mr. Hegade said that a few people obstructed the flying squad officials from discharging their duties at a petrol bunk in the city on Friday.

“The flying squad visited the petrol bunk based on some information. The officers seize the money from the suspect. There are enough opportunities for the people concerned to place their documents before the cash seizure committee. However, we will not tolerate any attempt to stop the officials from discharging their duty. In the specific incident, a group of people stopped the officials from doing their duty,” he said. The Deputy Commissioner said the officials seized ₹8 lakh.

Reacting to Congress party workers’ allegation that the flying squad was travelling in a car with no number plate, the Deputy Commissioner said if there were lapses concerning the vehicle, the officers concerned would look into it. “We have hired many vehicles through outsourcing agencies for election work. We will look into it and take action. However, when officials with proper identity cards visit a place as part of their duty, they should not be stopped,” he said.

Congress leaders had alleged that officials had visited the petrol bunk in a vehicle with no number plate. They asked how election officials could travel in such vehicles.

