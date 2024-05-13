GIFT a SubscriptionGift
We have road map to meet aspirations of Ladakh: Rijiju

Published - May 13, 2024 04:01 am IST - Leh:

PTI
Union Minister Kiren Rijiju during an interview with PTI, in Ladakh, on May 12, 2024.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju during an interview with PTI, in Ladakh, on May 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Minister seeks support for BJP candidate Tashi Gyalson for continuation of dialogue to address issues such as grant of Sixth Schedule to the region

The BJP-led government at the Centre has a road map to meet the "aspirations and expectations" of the people of Ladakh, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Sunday.

He also sought support of the electorate for BJP candidate Tashi Gyalson for continuation of dialogue to address issues such as grant of Sixth Schedule to the region.

Mr. Rijiju was speaking to reporters in Zanskar after addressing an election rally. He also held separate meetings with local groups, including religious leaders.

He became the first Union Minister to drive on the Nimmu-Padum-Darch Road and could be seen in a viral video pushing his vehicle along with others after it briefly got stuck due to a technical snag.

"I have come here with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee that all your demands will be met in the next five years. We have prepared a road map and we are promise-bound to fulfil all your demands. This is my message to the people of Ladakh," the Union Minister said.

He referred to the four-point agenda of the Leh Apex Body and the Kargil Democratic Alliance that are jointly spearheading the ongoing agitation and said, "the way forward is dialogue, and we have a road map for the future of Ladakh".

Asked about the demand for extension of Sixth Schedule to the region, Mr. Rijiju said the BJP was committed to addressing all demands of the people of Ladakh.

"We have solutions to every issue, whether related to the Sixth Schedule or something else. But the people need to come forward and ensure victory for our candidate for smooth progress of the dialogue and development work," he said.

The Union Minister said Mr. Gylson's win was directly linked to the future of Ladakh.

"If someone else is elected from here, Ladakh will be at a loss. We have granted union territory status to the region and we are committed to addressing all other pending demands," he said, adding those who were opposing union territory status for Ladakh have no right to talk about it.

Mr. Gyalson, chief executive councillor-cum-chairman of the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (Leh), sought the support of the people and said, once elected, his primary focus would be resumption of dialogue between Ladakh representatives and the Centre for resolution of the four-point agenda, which includes statehood and Sixth Schedule of the constitution for the region.

"I have full faith in the leadership of the BJP. If I am not able to fulfil my political resolution, I will submit my resignation," he declared.

