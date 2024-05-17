GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Why Rae Bareli for Rahul Gandhi? | Election 360

The Hindu’s Sandeep Phukan answers questions on why Mr. Gandhi is contesting from Rae Bareli and not Amethi in Uttar Pradesh

Published - May 17, 2024 07:55 pm IST

Sobhana K. Nair,Sandeep Phukan

The Congress kept everyone guessing about their candidates for Rae Bareli and Amethi. Just hours before the deadline for filing the nomination they fielded Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli and Kishori Lala Sharma from Amethi.

In this episode of Election 360, The Hindu’s Sandeep Phukan answers questions on why Mr. Gandhi is contesting from Rae Bareli and not Amethi. And why Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is sitting out yet another election.

Host: Sobhana K. Nair

Guest: Sandeep Phukan

Video: Dipesh

Production: Nikitha Rajeesh

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Uttar Pradesh / Election 360

