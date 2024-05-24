GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Kanhaiya Kumar: Student leaders should never be pro-establishment

Watch | Kanhaiya Kumar: Student leaders should never be pro-establishment

The former JNU students’ union leader is the Congress’ candidate for the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat

Updated - May 24, 2024 07:35 pm IST

Published - May 24, 2024 07:20 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Kanhaiya Kumar is the Congress’ candidate for the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, where he will be up against Manoj Tiwary of the BJP.

Kanhaiya was a former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president. He has been a polarising figure ever since he came into limelight in 2016 with his speech on campus demanding ‘azadi’.

In this interview to The Hindu, he talks about the qualities a student leader should have; why student leaders should criticise their own political parties when they slip up; his battle against Tiwary who also hails from the Purvanchal region, and his vision for North East Delhi.

Read more: Who does PhD for politics? I am here to end BJP’s dictatorship: Kanhaiya Kumar 

Interview: Satvika Mahajan

Production: Shikha Kumari

Video: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap

