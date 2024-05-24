Watch | Kanhaiya Kumar: Student leaders should never be pro-establishment

Kanhaiya Kumar is the Congress’ candidate for the North East Delhi Lok Sabha seat, where he will be up against Manoj Tiwary of the BJP.
Kanhaiya was a former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president. He has been a polarising figure ever since he came into limelight in 2016 with his speech on campus demanding ‘azadi’.
In this interview to The Hindu, he talks about the qualities a student leader should have; why student leaders should criticise their own political parties when they slip up; his battle against Tiwary who also hails from the Purvanchal region, and his vision for North East Delhi.
Read more: Who does PhD for politics? I am here to end BJP’s dictatorship: Kanhaiya Kumar
Interview: Satvika Mahajan
Production: Shikha Kumari
Video: Shashi Shekhar Kashyap