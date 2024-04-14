GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | J&K polls 2024 | What is in store after article 370 abrogation?

In this episode of Talking Politics, we will discuss about the the first major polls in Jammu and Kashmir after the abrogation of article 370

April 14, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

Nistula Hebbar
Leaving out the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) from seat-sharing arrangements in J&K, INDIA bloc constituents the Congress party and the National Conference (NC).

The Congress has decided to field its candidates from the two seats in Jammu province, Udhampur and Jammu, and the sole seat in the Union Territory of Ladakh. The NC will contest from all three Lok Sabha seats of the Kashmir Valley, that is, Anantnag-Rajouri, Srinagar, and Baramulla.

The Peoples Democratic Party announced it will field candidates from all three Lok Sabha seats in the Kashmir Valley, with party president Mehbooba Mufti contesting from south Kashmir’s Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

While the BJP is shaping its poll narrative around the positive impacts of abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, as its senior leader Jugal Kishore Sharma filed the nomination papers for the Jammu parliamentary constituency on March 30.

Script and Presentation: Nistula Hebbar

Production: Yuvasree S and Kanishkaa Balachandiran

