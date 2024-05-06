GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Watch | Himanta Biswa Sarma: Congress has diverted reservation by giving it to Muslims

The Assam Chief Minister on the BJP’s electoral prospects in the State

May 06, 2024 01:19 pm | Updated 01:26 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Before embarking on another day of hectic campaigning, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma spoke to The Hindu on his party’s electoral prospects in Assam.

He also hit out at Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for alleging that Assam is under “mafia raj”, noting that she has not even won a municipal election.

He addresses various topics, including seat targets and the importance of key issues like the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Read more: Himanta Biswa Sarma interview | ‘No need to worry about reservation; PM has only strengthened it during a decade in power’

Interview: Sandeep Phukan

Video: Ritu Raj Konwar

Production: Shikha Kumari

