Watch | Data analysis of Bihar and Jharkhand | Phase 4

In this video, Srinivasan Ramani takes a data-driven look at the States and constituencies going to polls in phase 4 of the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar and Jharkhand. The video also carries a perspective from the ground provided by The Hindu’s Amit Bhelari and Amarnath Tewary.

The 5 Lok Sabha constituencies from Bihar going to polls on phase 4 of voting on May 13 are - Darbhanga, Ujiarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Munger and 4 Lok Sabha constituencies from Jharkhand going to polls are: Singhbhum, Khunti, Lohardaga, Palamu.

