Watch | Can Mahua Moitra pull it off in Krishnanagar?

Will the controversy surrounding Moitra impact her chances? How has the BJP been campaigning? The Hindu’s Sreeparna Chakrabarty answers these questions and more

Published - May 09, 2024 08:41 pm IST

Sobhana K Nair
Sobhana K. Nair

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra, who was expelled from Lok Sabha in December 2023 after the Lok Sabha Ethics committee found her guilty of asking Parliamentary questions at the behest of industrialist Darshan Hiranandani, is in the race to win the Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal for a second time. 

She faces BJP’s Amrita Roy, who is from the family of Raja Krishna Chandra Dev. The erstwhile king had sided with East India company to defeat the last independent ruler of Bengal Siraj-ud-Daulah.

In what was expected to be a straightforward face-off between TMC and BJP, the CPI(M) candidate S.M. Saadi has added a twist.

Presentation: Sobhana K. Nair

Host: Sreeparna Chakrabarty

Video: Dipesh

Production: Shikha Kumari

