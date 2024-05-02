‘Varanasi shouldn’t go the Surat way’: Comedian Shyam Rangeela to contest against PM Modi in Varanasi

May 02, 2024 02:10 pm | Updated 02:22 pm IST

Comedian Shyam Rangeela on May 1 announced that he will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mr. Rangeela, who rose to fame by mimicking PM Modi, announced his decision to contest as an independent from Varanasi, through his social media handles.

Explaining why he decided to contest against PM Modi, Mr. Rangeela said “We saw what happened in Surat and Chandigarh and what is currently happening in Indore. I do not want the same situation to occur in Varanasi. Even if one person wants to vote against a candidate, they have the right to do so. Hence, I decided to contest from Varanasi.”

“I am excited by the love I am receiving from all of you after announcing that I am contesting elections from Varanasi,” Mr. Rangeela said in Hindi.

In 2022, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had announced, that Shyam Rangeela has joined the party. A post on X from the party’s official handle said, “Shyam Rangeela has brought laughter to the faces of people through his comedy. Now, he will bring spark to the education and health revolution by working with AAP”. The party, however, has not recognised him as its official candidate yet.

Who is Shyam Rangeela?

Hailing from a village in Rajasthan, Mr. Rangeela rose to fame with his videos mimicking the Prime Minister. His first viral video imitating Mr. Modi dates back to 2016. In a video that was shot guerrilla style—unsteady phone camera, a torchlight for illumination—he fused an uncanny imitation of the Prime Minister’s voice with a topical meme, reportedFrontline.

He was also a contestant in the ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge’, where he mimicked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too.

“There are so many challenges when you do comedy related to the Prime Minister,” Mr. Rangeela once toldFrontline. “You can’t do mimicry on TV, you don’t get invited to States with BJP governments.”

Mimicking the Prime Minister, Mr. Rangeela said that I will answer PM Modi in his own language. He asked his followers to support him as he is not familiar with the process of filing nominations.

Taking a dig at the electoral bond scheme, Mr. Rangeela siad he will also require financial help as he hasn’t taken any bonds.

The Varanasi constituency will go to polls in the seventh phase on June 1.