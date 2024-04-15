UDF cyber wing resorting to personal attacks through social media, says Shailaja

April 15, 2024 11:29 pm | Updated 11:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

K.K. Shailaja, Left Democratic Front (LDF) candidate in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, has accused the United Democratic Front (UDF) of resorting to personal attacks against her through social media accounts to counter the LDF’s rising popularity.

She told the media here on Monday that the LDF would file a complaint with the Election Commission of India against this.

Ms. Shailaja said that morphed pictures of her had been posted on an Instagram page titled ‘Ente Vadkara KL18’. They were also being forwarded to WhatsApp groups of families in a bid to humiliate her. “Some of the remarks that I made in a TV channel interview were misquoted. One of my photos with a person called Noufal Kottiyam is being circulated saying he is one of the accused in the Panoor bomb blast case. Later, a letter pad of Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliar was forged to start a campaign against me,” she alleged.

Ms. Shailaja also claimed that the statements she had made during a panel discussion were also twisted out of context to mislead the people. “The logo of Mathrubhumi online was also misused to create a card against me,” she alleged. The cyber wing of the UDF was behind such slanderous campaigns. Ms. Shailaja claimed that all these could not have been possible without the knowledge of the UDF candidate.

She said that the LDF would also file a complaint with the police.