Vadakara has 120 of 141 sensitive booths in Kozhikode district

April 15, 2024 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - Kozhikode

Stringent security measures have been imposed on 141 polling booths in Kozhikode district identified as sensitive booths.

Mainly located in Nadapuram and Vadakara Assembly segments, some of these booths are in areas where Maoist presence has been identified while some are known to be in politically sensitive areas. Of the 141 booths, as many as 120 problematic booths are located in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency. There are also 43 booths in Vadakara constituency that have Maoist threat.

Visiting some of the booths on Saturday, District Collector and District Election Officer Snehil Kumar Singh said that a combination of police and Central armed forces would provide the required security for these booths. Besides, police patrol would be intensified in these areas.