TTV Dhinakaran assures to get airport for Theni

April 16, 2024 10:11 pm | Updated April 17, 2024 07:58 am IST - THENI

The Hindu Bureau
AMMK candidate TTV. Dinakaran addressing media in Theni on Tuesday.

AMMK candidate TTV. Dinakaran addressing media in Theni on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

Modalities would be explored for establishing an airport in Theni under UDAN (regional connectivity scheme), said AMMK leader and Theni Lok Sabha constituency candidate TTV Dhinakaran.

Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, he said that if elected to the Parliament, the NDA government, under the leadership of Narendra Modi, would provide overall growth in all spheres. Without disturbing the fertile area, the land for airport would be identified. “With my vast experience, I can bring in change for good. Due to Mr Modi’s commitment, not only Theni but the entire State will stand to benefit,” he said.

“In the last three weeks of campaign, I could see Theni district needed promotion of horticulture, agro-based units and cold storage facilities.

Marginal farmers must be given encouragement as the district has copious water. There are numerous schemes in the Union government for them and they would be brought to Theni, Mr. Dhinakaran added.

