Tripura CM Manik Saha holds door-to-door campaign in Golaghati constituency

March 21, 2024 01:08 pm | Updated 01:08 pm IST - Golaghati (Tripura)

Amid the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, Chief Minister Manik Saha held a door-to-door campaign on March 21 in the Kanchmala gram panchayat of the Golaghati constituency.

The Tripura CM was seen talking to the area's residents about the various schemes run by the BJP-led government.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, Manab Debbarma of the Tipra Motha Party (TPM) won from the Golaghati constituency.

A significant political development unfolded in Tripura as major Opposition parties, including the CPIM, the Congress, the Gana Manch, the All Tripura Peoples Party, the CPI, and the CPIML, joined hands to ally under the banner of the INDIA Alliance and said that they are determined to combat the "fascist government" both at the State and Centre during the Lok Sabha polls.

The announcement was made at a press conference held at the Agartala Press Club Conference Hall on March 20, attended by key political figures such as Jitendra Chowdhury, the Opposition leader of Tripura, and Ashish Kumar Saha, the TPCC President & West Lok Sabha constituency candidate.

The coalition aims to challenge the ruling BJP, Indigenous People's Front of Tripura, and Tripra MOTHA government in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election. This alliance marks a significant shift in the political landscape of Tripura, setting the stage for a high-stakes electoral battle.

Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 20 issued the notification for the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 to be conducted on April 19.

In the notification, the ECI informed that March 28 will be the last date for filing nominations for Bihar and March 27 for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Jammu and Kashmir, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

"March 30 will be the date for scrutiny of nominations for Bihar and March 28 for others," the notification said. The polling will be conducted in seven phases across the nation from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes will be on June 4.