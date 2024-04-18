GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

TPCC writes letter to EC over deletion of voters

April 18, 2024 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - HYDERABAD  

The Hindu Bureau
File photo of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Senior Vice-President and the party election commission coordination committee chairman G. Niranjan taken on 25/10/2018.

File photo of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Senior Vice-President and the party election commission coordination committee chairman G. Niranjan taken on 25/10/2018. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Senior Vice-President and the party election commission coordination committee chairman G. Niranjan on Wednesday sent a letter to the Election Commission regarding the deletion of voters in large numbers a day before the issuance of notification for the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

Expressing shock over the deletion of approximately 5.41 lakh voters from the electoral rolls within the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, Mr. Niranjan highlighted the importance of ensuring the accuracy of voter lists. While acknowledging the necessity of removing individuals with fake addresses, as well as deceased and duplicate voters, he cautioned against the inadvertent exclusion of genuine voters during the purification process.

Of particular concern is the absence of an avenue for individuals to register their names on the electoral roll prior to the upcoming election, if they are not already listed. Mr. Niranjan underscored the potential ramifications of this situation on the integrity and inclusivity of the electoral process. Stating that the Election Commission should be held responsible for the confusion during polling day, Mr. Niranjan urged the Election Commission to promptly address these issues.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Hyderabad / Telangana / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.