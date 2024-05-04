Tight security to be in place for Modi’s roadshow in Vijayawada, says Police Commissioner

May 04, 2024 08:53 pm | Updated May 05, 2024 07:57 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Police Commissioner P.H.D. Ramakrishna said that foolproof security will be ensured for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Vijayawada scheduled for May 8. T

The Prime Minister will hold the roadshow at M.G. Road (Bandar Road) from Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation (IGMC) Stadium to Benz Circle, Mr. Ramakrishna said.

The Commissioner, along with NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao, Deputy Commissioners of Police, Adhiraj Singh Rana, K. Srinivas Rao and other officers reviewed the security arrangements for the upcoming roadshow on Saturday.

Meanwhile, police are also making tight security arrangements for Modi’s public meetings scheduled at Vemagiri near Rajahmundry and Kasimkota in Anakapalli district, on May 6. He will also participate in another election campaign (public meeting) at Rajampeta of Annamayya district on May 8.