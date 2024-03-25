GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thoothukudi AIADMK candidate files nomination for Lok Sabha election

March 25, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI 

The Hindu Bureau
AIADMK candidate for Thoothukudi constituency R. Sivasamy Velumani filing his nomination to District Election Officer G. Lakshmipathi at Collectorate on Monday.

AIADMK candidate for Thoothukudi constituency R. Sivasamy Velumani filing his nomination to District Election Officer G. Lakshmipathi at Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The AIADMK candidate for Thoothukudi constituency R. Sivasami Velumani filed his nomination for the upcoming Lok Sabha election with the Returning Officer (RO) G. Lakshmipathi on Monday. 

Accompanied by Thoothukudi north district AIADMK secretary Kadambur C. Raju and other party leaders, Mr. Velumani went on a procession before reaching the Collectorate.  

Speaking to the media after filing the nomination, he said that under the leadership of former Chief Minster Edappadi K. Palaniswamy, AIADMK was going to win all seats they would contest from.  

“As the DMK is again struck in the 2G scam case, there are more chances that it would backfire on the DMK candidate for Thoothukudi K. Kanimozhi as people are watching closely,” he added.

