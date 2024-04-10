This is Dravidian soil, do not allow new players to enter it, says Karthik

April 10, 2024 09:52 pm | Updated April 11, 2024 07:47 am IST

Tamil Nadu is a Dravidian soil and people should not allow new players who are trying to enter it, said actor M. Karthik here on Wednesday.

Campaigning for AIADMK candidate for Madurai Lok Sabha seat P. Saravanan, he said that by invoking Dravidian soil, he should not be seen as dividing the country. “We are Indians. But, if you are trying to divide (the people), we will join hands and you will not be able to face (us),” he said.

In a veiled attack on BJP leaders, he said that leaders should work for people and not just for votes.

He appealed to the voters to put an end to atrocities, autocracy and imperialism through their power of votes. “AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has said that people should hit hard with their single finger. Yes, you can change the future of the country with your voting power, which cannot be bought over,” he said.

Stating that Indians had been cheated by the Britishers once, he said they could not be cheated all the time. People have already seen what those in power had done to them. “With what faith will the people vote for them again,” he asked. The actor said that fatigue will come to the fore after 10 years and hence the way should be paved for the youngsters and skilled persons. At a time when people were looking for job opportunities, they were faced with price rise.

AIADMK district secretary V.V. Rajan Chellappa and Mr. Saravanan were present.