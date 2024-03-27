Thirumavalavan, Jothimani file nominations

March 27, 2024 09:34 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - TIRUCHI

Filing of nomination for the Lok Sabha constituencies in central districts, including Tiruchi, came to an end on Wednesday.

VCK founder Thol. Thirumavalavan and Congress leader S. Jothimani were among those who filed their nomination papers on the last day of filing of nominations.

TIRUCHI

As many as 29 nominations were received for Tiruchi Lok Sabha constituency on Wednesday.

Most of them were independent candidates. They filed their nomination papers before District Collector and Returning Officer M. Pradeep Kumar. With these 29 nominations, the total number of nominations received for Tiruchi constituency has gone up to 48.

KARUR

More than 40 candidates filed nomination papers for Karur constituency on the last day of filing of nominations.

Most of them were independent candidates. Incumbent MP S. Jothimani of the Congress was among those who filed their nominations on Wednesday. Accompanied by Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R. Sakkarapani and Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Ms. Jothimani presented the papers before Collector and Returning Officer M. Thangavel.

Earlier, she took out a rally that went along the important roads of the city. Functionaries of the DMK, Congress, Communist Party of India and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) participated in the rally.

The alternative candidates of the AIADMK nominee K.R.L. Thangavel and Ms. Jothimani also filed their nominations.

ARIYALUR

VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan filed his nomination papers before Collector-cum-Returning Officer J. Annie Mary Swarna for Chidambaram Lok Sabha constituency in Ariyalur.

Minister for Agriculture M.R.K. Panneerselvam and Minister for Transport S.S. Sivasankar were among those who accompanied Mr. Thirumavalavan when he filed his nomination.

With the filing of 15 nominations on Wednesday, the total number of nominations filed for Chidambaram constituency has gone up to 27.