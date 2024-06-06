Narendra Damodardas Modi, who was born in the ancient city of Vadnagar in present-day Gujarat into a middle-class Hindu family with no political background, on May 29 became the third-longest serving prime minister of India surpassing Congress’ Manmohan Singh.

He is also the country’s longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister. India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter and first women Prime Minister Indira Gandhi - both from Congress - are the two prime ministers above him.

Modi-led incumbent government is expected to return to power for the third time in a row. Modi, who started his political career as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh member, is the center of the massive success the Bharatiya Janata Party has been able to create for the past decade.

Here’s a brief timeline on his journey from a RSS worker to the premiership: