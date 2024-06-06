GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

The rise and journey of Narendra Modi: Timeline

Narendra Modi, who got re-elected as prime minister of India for the third consecutive time, was elected to the office for the first time in 2014.

Published - June 06, 2024 10:12 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the supporters during a public meeting for the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections at Mathurapur, in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on May 29, Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to the supporters during a public meeting for the last phase of the Lok Sabha elections at Mathurapur, in South 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on May 29, Wednesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Narendra Damodardas Modi, who was born in the ancient city of Vadnagar in present-day Gujarat into a middle-class Hindu family with no political background, on May 29 became the third-longest serving prime minister of India surpassing Congress’ Manmohan Singh.

He is also the country’s longest-serving non-Congress Prime Minister. India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and his daughter and first women Prime Minister Indira Gandhi - both from Congress - are the two prime ministers above him.

Modi-led incumbent government is expected to return to power for the third time in a row. Modi, who started his political career as a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh member, is the center of the massive success the Bharatiya Janata Party has been able to create for the past decade.

Here’s a brief timeline on his journey from a RSS worker to the premiership:

