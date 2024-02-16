GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Senior BRS leaders join Congress

February 16, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated February 17, 2024 01:10 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy and his wife and Vikarabad ZP Chairperson Patnam Sunitha Mahender Reddy with Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy in the Assembly on Friday.



Former GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Vikarabad Zilla Parishad Chairperson Patnam Sunitha Reddy and Cherlapally division corporator Bonthu Sridevi Yadav joined the Congress in the presence of AICC in-charge of Telangana Deepa Dasmunshi on Friday.

Congress continues its mind game to weaken BRS as leaders meet Telangana CM Revanth for ‘constituency development’

Later, they met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in his chambers in the Assembly. They were accompanied by BRS MLC and former Minister Patnam Mahendar Reddy. The MLC, however, did not join the Congress officially though his wife Patnam Sunitha Reddy joined the party.

Their entry into the Congress was expected after they met the Chief Minister at his residence a few days ago and expressed their desire to join the party.

Mr. Rammohan is seeking Parliament ticket from Malkajgiri or Secunderabad and sources said that his name was being considered for the Secunderabad seat in case the party wants to field a BC candidate. Ms. Sunitha is likely to be fielded from the Chevella constituency, which is part of the erstwhile Ranga Reddy district where Mr. Mahender Reddy is considered a strongman since his TDP days.

BRS leaders, including MLA and former MLA, join Congress

A few others also joined the Congress including BRS leader Kancharla Chandrashekhar Reddy, father-in-law of Tollywood star Allu Arjun. Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy and Parigi MLA T. Rammohan Reddy were also present.

