Telangana CM accuses KCR of sending Aroori Ramesh into BJP

May 08, 2024 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - HANAMKONDA

The Hindu Bureau
Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy | Photo Credit: PTI

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has accused Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president K. Chandrasekhar Rao of sending his follower Aroori Ramesh into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and striving to ensure his victory.

Mr. Reddy also promised comprehensive development for Warangal, akin to a second capital of the State. Promising initiatives include the construction of underground drainage (UGD), completing the outer ring road (ORR), and the modernisation of Mamnoor airport.

Speaking at a corner meeting at Hanamkonda chowrasta on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy criticised the Modi Government for allegedly neglecting Warangal. He highlighted the historical significance of the city, once the capital of the Kakatiya kings, and lamented the lack of funds from the Central government for crucial projects such as UGD, Smart City Mission (SCM), and ORR. Furthermore, he accused the Modi government of failing to fulfil promises outlined in the AP Reorganisation Act.

Additionally, Revanth Reddy reiterated accusations against KCR, alleging a covert agreement to support a BJP candidate in the Warangal Lok Sabha seat. He claimed that a follower of Mr. Rao, Aroori Ramesh, had been strategically placed in the BJP to facilitate this arrangement, accusing BRS of fielding a ‘dummy candidate’ to ensure BJP’s victory. He urged voters to secure a decisive victory for Dr. Kadiyam Kavya.

Ministers Konda Surekha, Danasari Anasuya alias Seetakka, MLAs Naini Rajender Reddy, KR Nagaraju, Revuri Prakash Reddy, Kadiyam Srihari, and other Congress leaders attended the meeting. Later, Mr. Reddy also addressed a corner meeting at Pochammamaidan in Warangal East constituency.

Mr. Reddy’s election meeting, which was scheduled to be held in Karimnagar late on Tuesday afternoon, was called off due to unseasonal rain accompanied by gusty winds that lashed parts of the town and elsewhere in the erstwhile composite Karimnagar district.

Some of the tents erected at the venue of the election meeting titled ‘Jana Jatara Sabha’ were uprooted in the impact of strong gales forcing the organisers to put off the meeting, sources said. Meanwhile, the sudden spell of unseasonal rain left harvested paddy soaked at open fields in several villages in Kalvasrirampur, Sultanabad and various other mandals in Peddapalli district on Tuesday evening.

