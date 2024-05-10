Tejashwi announces ‘Job Show’ to counter PM’s road show in Patna

To counter a road show by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled for May 12 in Patna, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on My 09 announced that he would hold a “Job Show”.

This is the first time, any Prime Minister will be doing a road show in Patna. Mr. Modi’s road show will support BJP candidates Ram Kripal Yadav and Ravi Shankar Prasad who are contesting from Patliputra and Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat.

“If PM Modi ji is doing a road show or air show, I will do a job show on the streets of Patna. The only agenda of the PM is to establish dictatorial rule and destroy the Constitution of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar and democracy,” Mr. Yadav said while speaking to reporters in Patna outside 10, Circular Road, the official residence of former CM Rabri Devi.

Mr. Modi’s roadshow will start from Dakbungalow Roundabout and pass through Exhibition Road, it will end in Kadamkuan locality of Patna.

Let’s talk about jobs

Mr. Yadav who is also the leader of opposition in Bihar legislative assembly challenged Mr. Modi to address issues like employment. He alleged that Mr. Modi is eager to end reservation.

Asked about the PM’s allegation of a Congress nexus with ‘Ambani and Adani’, the RJD leader suggested that the PM order an inquiry.

“If the PM has any such information, he should order an inquiry, why talk nonsense. With folded hands I will urge Modi ji to talk about the real and important issues. Why have farmers’ incomes not doubled, what happened to one crore jobs every year? What happened with the promises he made earlier. He also promised to revive all the sugar mills in Bihar: Riga, Chapra, Motihari and the Warisaliganj sugar mill,” Mr. Yadav said,

Mr. Modi, addressing an election rally in Telangana on May 8 asked if the Congress had received a “tempo load of black money” from the two businessmen since Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had stopped “abusing” them and gone silent.