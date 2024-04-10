SVEEP message: Polling day holiday is not for trip but to vote

April 10, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

Nanjangud bus-stand and railway station on Wednesday witnessed a novel voter awareness drive from the Nanjangud Taluk SVEEP Committee.

Holding placards, committee members urged travellers not to go on a trip on April 26 because of the election holiday and instead go to the respective polling booth to get their finger inked by casting their valuable vote.

The voters at the railway station and bus-stand comprising elderly and the youth were told about the importance of voting and why they should not miss a chance to cast their vote on that day for building a strong democracy.

The commuters were urged to celebrate elections as the festival of democracy and do not think that the holiday given on that day was for going out on a trip or a holiday but to visit the booth to cast the vote. On the occasion, the voter awareness song was played.

Innovative SVEEP drives have been happening over the last few days to encourage voting and improve the voting percentage.

Nanjangud is part of Chamarajanagar (reserved) Lok Sabha constituency.