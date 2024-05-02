GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suraj Revanna confident of brother’s victory in Hassan; terms allegations as part of political conspiracy

May 02, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau

JD(S) MLC Suraj Revanna is confident that his younger brother Prajwal Revanna, facing allegations of sexual abuse, will win in the Lok Sabha election.

Speaking to press persons in Hassan on Thursday, Mr. Suraj Revanna said he had been busy meeting the party workers in the district. During the meetings, he understood that Prajwal Revanna would definitely win the elections. Answering a question, Suraj Revanna said he did not know where his brother was.

On the complaint filed against his father, former Minister, H.D. Revanna, the JD(S) MLC said the allegations were part of a political conspiracy. “Let there be 1,000 cases against my father. We will face it. It is all part of a conspiracy to finish us politically,” he said.

Asked if he had met KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, he said he did meet Shivakumar, the Deputy Chief Minister, in Bengaluru in January this year. “The meeting was related to development works in the constituency. As a people’s representative, I met him. Even then, a section of the media projected that Revanna’s family wanted to join the Congress. That was baseless. Recently, I have not met D.K. Shivakumar, as I have been busy with the election campaign,” he added.

