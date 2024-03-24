Stalin asks delta voters to reject AIADMK, BJP

March 24, 2024 02:19 am | Updated 02:19 am IST - THANJAVUR

Voters in the delta region should reject both the AIADMK and the BJP for “betraying” the interests of Tamil Nadu in the Cauvery issue, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said here on Saturday.

Addressing an election rally at Koradacherry near Tiruvarur on Saturday, where he solicited votes in favour of the DMK candidate, S.Murasoli, for the Thanjavur Lok Sabha Constituency, and the Communist Party of India’s nominee, V.Selvaraj, for the Nagapattinam constituency, Mr. Stalin traced the contributions of the DMK and the former Chief Minister M.Karunanidhi in upholding the rights of Tamil Nadu on the Cauvery issue, right from demanding the constitution of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal in 1969 till getting the final award of the Tribunal.

The AIADMK and the BJP, on the other hand, had only compromised the State’s interests on the issue. Even when the Supreme Court upheld the final award of the Tribunal, the AIADMK’s compromising stand resulted in Tamil Nadu losing about 14.75 tmc of its share of Cauvery water, he charged.

Later, the BJP contended that the Supreme Court was not empowered to constitute the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) and did not implement the court directive as the people of Tamil Nadu did not vote for the party. “It was the DMK which launched a struggle demanding the formation of the CWMA. I undertook a rally from Mukkombu in Tiruchi,” he said.

Subsequently, the BJP constituted a toothless authority and later brought it under the Jal Sakthi Ministry. “The AIADMK did not raise any objection on both occasions. The people of the delta should realise their betrayal and shun them,” Mr. Stalin said. He accused the BJP of failing to fulfil its promises, including an assurance to double the farmers’ income. Instead, the party brought in the three farm laws, which triggered a massive protest by farmers in the country. The AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K.Palaniswami, had supported the anti-farmer laws.

The BJP did not have the heart to extend support to the people of Tamil Nadu when they were affected by floods. Ministers inspected the damages and assured to sanction funds. But they did not give a single paise, Mr. Stalin said.

Mr. Stalin contended that if the BJP came to power again, there would be no federalism or parliamentary democracy in the country. There won’t be States even. “We saw how Jammu and Kashmir was dismembered and divided into Union Territories. The other States too could face a similar situation,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Mr.Stalin canvassed votes for Mr.Murasoli during his morning walk and at the Kamaraj market in Thanjavur.