GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

DMK fields a new face in Thanjavur

March 20, 2024 07:27 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - THANJAVUR:

The Hindu Bureau
S. Murasoli

S. Murasoli | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The DMK has fielded its Thanjavur North Union Secretary, S. Murasoli, 46, as its candidate for Thanjavur Lok Sabha constituency.

Mr. Murasoli hails from Thennankudi hamlet in Thiruvaiyaru Assembly Constituency

Sitting MP S.S. Palanimanickam, who was elected from the constituency six times, was a notable omission in the party’s candidates list for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections in the State

Hailing from a farmers’ family, Mr. Murasoli holds an undergraduate law degree and has served in various capacities starting from village representative to his present position in the party from 2004. His father, K. Shanmughasundaram, has served as the village panchayat president of Thennankudi.

Mr. Murasoli replaces the veteran MP and two-time former Union Minister of State (Finance), Mr. .Palanimanickam, 74. Mr. Palanimanickam holds the track record of bagging the Thanjavur Parliamentary Constituency seat for five times in a row since 1996, besides emerging victorious in 2019 .

Mr. Palanimanickam was denied the party ticket in 2014 too, when his party colleague and another senior DMK MP T.R. Baalu was tfielded as the DMK nominee for the Thanjavur Parliamentary Constituency elections, which was eventually lost by the later.

Mr .Palanimanickam threw his hat into the Parliamentary election ring as a DMK candidate in the 2019 elections and emerged victorious.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.