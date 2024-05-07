GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SP's Ram Gopal Yadav makes controversial statement on Ram temple; CM Adityanath says it's appeasement politics

Asked why Opposition leaders did not go to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Mr. Yadav told a news channel, "Roz Ram ka darshan karte hain (We pay obeisance to Lord Ram daily)"

May 07, 2024 04:15 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav. File

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav has courted controversy with his remarks that the Ram temple in Ayodhya is "bekaar (useless)" as it has not been properly constructed, inviting sharp criticism from Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who said that this shows the "reality" of the INDIA bloc.

Asked why Opposition leaders did not go to the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Mr. Yadav told a news channel, "Roz Ram ka darshan karte hain (We pay obeisance to Lord Ram daily)".

To another query about visiting the Ayodhya temple, he said, "Wo mandir bekaar ka hai (That temple is useless)".

"Are temples constructed like this? See the old temples... they are not constructed like this - from south to north. The map (of the temple) is not appropriate and not up to the mark as per 'Vastu'," he claimed.

CM Adityanath said Mr. Yadav's statement shows the reality of the SP, the Congress and their INDIA bloc partners.

"These people are not only playing with the faith of India for vote bank but are also challenging the divine authority of Lord Shri Ram. History is witness to the fact that whoever has challenged the divine authority has faced misfortune," he was quoted as saying in a statement here.

"Ram Gopal Yadav's statement is an insult to the Sanatan faith of millions of Ram devotees. The faith of those who have dedicated their entire lives to the Ram Temple is being attacked. Indian society cannot accept this at all," the CM said, adding that the intention behind the statement was to hurt people's feelings.

"Efforts are being made to preserve the vote bank by following the policy of appeasement. Their reality is clearly visible from such statements," he said.

Related Topics

Samajwadi Party / Uttar Pradesh / Ayodhya Ram Temple / General Elections 2024 / Bharatiya Janata Party / politics

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.