Siddaramaiah has understood that his time is over, says Yeduyurappa

April 02, 2024 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - BENGALURU

Alleging that the Congress government in Karnataka had become financially bankrupt, BJP veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had understood that his time was over.

“Mr. Siddaramaiah has now understood that his time is over and that the BJP will come and sit in his chair. Hence he is appealing to people in his home constituency to save him,” Mr. Yediyurappa remarked at a convention of representatives from clusters of booths orgnaised by the BJP in Bengaluru.

He sought to assure Union Home Minister Amit Shah of making a clean sweep of all the 28 Lok Sabha constituencies in Karnataka. Speaking on the occasion, BJP State president B.Y. Vijayendra said the Congress was shattered after the BJP and the JD(S) forged an alliance. In fact, the Chief Minister is randomly making statements without being aware of what he is saying, he maintained.